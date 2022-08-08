My Damned Kind will rock Frank this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Local rockers My Damned Kind last played a gig here two years ago when they brought their sold-out "Gods of Rock" Metallica tribute show to town.

Now, teaming up with Burn the Machines, they're back to unleash their latest high-volume adventure — Mad Tracks Thunderdome. It's a steampunk-inspired night, helping out a local venue and getting the live music scene into full swing.

My Damned Kind's Matt Lorigan says they would like to see people getting dressed up in the theme of the night and shaking off the shackles of the past couple of years of lockdowns and restrictions.

My Damned Kind and Burn the Machines have been working away with some solid rocky music that will appeal to a wide range of patrons, and they can't wait to hit the stage and melt some faces with these blistering sets, says Matt.

"We are really excited to get out into Whanganui again after such a long time away from the local music scene. My Damned Kind and Burn the Machines are also really happy to have the support of the Rock 95.2 who have jumped on board and been running a text-in comp to win double passes. They are also supporting us with advertising and show branding."

Tickets are available through eventfinda.co.nz or go to the My Damned Kind or Burn the Machines Facebook event page for Mad Tracks Thunderdome event details.

The Details

What: My Damned Kind and Burn the Machines in Mad Tracks Thunderdome

When: Friday, August 12. Doors open from 7pm, bands from 8.30pm till late.

Where: Frank, Ridgway St

Tickets: Online - $20 plus booking fee. Limited door sales at $30.