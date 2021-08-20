Whanganui ambulance officer assaulted while on duty

The officer had to be taken to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department. Photo / File

The officer had to be taken to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department. Photo / File

A St John ambulance officer was dragged to the ground and assaulted while on duty in Whanganui.

Two St John ambulance officers, one male and one female, were called to a medical incident in Alma Rd just after 10.30am on Thursday.

The male ambulance officer at the scene was approached and assaulted by a bystander, dragged to the ground and repeatedly punched in the chest, St John Whanganui territory manager Nigel Watson said in a statement.

The officer sustained hand injuries resulting in a fracture and dislocation, and was transported to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department in a moderate condition, Watson said.

Both St John ambulance officers involved were stood down and will continue to be

supported by St John.

The patient the ambulance officers were providing treatment to was also taken to Whanganui Hospital.

"St John personnel are caring non-judgmental medical professionals. It is disappointing that some members of the public think they have the right to assault emergency service workers who are trying to help them or their loved ones," Watson said.

"While we all understand emotions can run high at emergency incidents, assaults against St John and any other emergency service workers are unacceptable at any time and in any

situation.

"St John takes very seriously the safety of its officers and has systems, alerts and

supportive measures in place to ensure their security and wellbeing. Our ambulance officers receive training to help them recognise dangerous situations and have processes to withdraw or not enter until back up arrives."

Police are undertaking inquiries and one person has been taken into custody.