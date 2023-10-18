Work to resurface the runway at Whanganui Airport will begin next week.

Work to resurface the runway at Whanganui Airport begins next week as part of ongoing development at the facility.

The runway was last resurfaced with chip seal in 2007, and regular maintenance work to seal surface cracks has occurred each year since 2017.

The new asphalt surface will ensure the continuing operation of the airport for all users for the next 15 years.

“Whanganui Airport is an essential part of our local infrastructure,” Whanganui District Council’s property general manager Sarah O’Hagan said.

“Regular daily flights for visitors and commuters are provided by Air Chathams between Whanganui and Auckland, and the airport is also the base for Air Whanganui’s air ambulance service, the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, Mid West Helicopters and Ravensdown Aerowork, among others.

“Investment by local and central government into the overall development of the airport, including the runway’s resurfacing and the current re-roofing of the airport terminal building, represents a long-term benefit to the Whanganui community and will ensure the facility’s future viability.”

O’Hagan said the facility acts as both a gateway to the region and a growing centre for flight-based businesses and services and was critical in keeping the city and district connected to the rest of New Zealand.

Overnight work by contractor Fulton Hogan to resurface the runway begins next Tuesday, October 24, and is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Each night, up to 50 trucks will transport approximately 600 tonnes of asphalt to be laid over 130 metres of the 1.4-kilometre-long runway.

The council’s capital works manager, Rosemary Fletcher, said residents in the area should be on the lookout when driving at night.

“Fulton Hogan will have about 50 personnel and 20 construction vehicles on-site each night during the work period to mill and reseal the runway surface in successive stages. The work will occur in five shifts from 6pm until 6am, Sunday evening through to Friday morning,” she said.

“If you live on or visit Wikitoria Road, Airport Road or any of the side roads in the area, please stay alert for heavy vehicle activity once the night works begin.”

Whanganui Airport manager Phil McBride said the airport terminal would be closed after the last daily incoming flight while the work is in progress.

“To ensure Air Chathams’ flights are not affected by the work, the airport will close after the last passenger flight lands at 7.20pm and re-open the following morning in time for the scheduled 6.45am flight to Auckland,” he said.

“All of the airport’s regular users have been informed of the resurfacing work and the necessity to close the runway during the overnight shifts. To make certain there are no aviation-related issues, airport staff members will also be on-site 24/7 for the duration of this project.”

This project and the current upgrade of the airport’s terminal building are being co-funded through the Whanganui Airport Joint Venture between Whanganui District Council and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport. For more information about these projects, visit the ‘Runway Project’ section on the council’s website.

