The field for the inaugural Renegades Muster last year. Photo / Supplied

Cyclists from around the country will soon descend on Whanganui for a journey on the tracks less travelled.

The Renegades Muster is an 844-kilometre bikepacking race around the North Island hinterland, beginning and ending at the Durie Hill Tower.

Organiser Tahi Cunningham, who lives near Marton, said no one usually rode around her neck of the woods.

"I ran this event for the first time last year and it was really popular. People said this part of the world was a real hidden gem.

"It was meant to be a one-off but I'm doing it again and we already have double the numbers."

The 2021 course was 780 kilometres and the winner completed it in under two days, Cunningham said.

Most would complete this year's route in five to six days, however.

"With a lot of these events there is a mandatory stand down period of six hours in every 24, and that stops people doing those crazy things.

"That's not the case for this one. Basically, the clock starts when they start and stops when they do."

Cunningham said planning the event involved pouring over topography maps, her own riding journeys, and forming engagements with farmers for access to their land.

Entrants travel through the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Taranaki and South Taranaki districts with a GPS file on their phones or bike computers.

A locator beacon is also required.

She was determined to have the event start and finish in Whanganui because it was a great town and "so underestimated".

"Last year they had to climb up the hill to the (Durie Hill) tower after already having 800km under their belts.

"This time I'm running it clockwise so they are coming in from Fordell."

This year's course takes in the 42nd Traverse trail through the Tongariro Forest. Photo / Supplied

The question she always got was "what bike should I use?", Cunningham said.

"For these types of events, where you've got single tracks, muddy farm tracks, and a lot of gravel, you really want one with big fat tyres and a lot of clearance so you don't get bogged down.

"A road bike is definitely not an option."

Sleeping in tents or even in ditches would be the go-to for many riders

"This is a self-supported event so you can't go and stay with your friends, but you can use publically available lodgings.

"We have negotiated for people to stay in the shearer's quarters at one farm crossing as well."

Cunningham said a lot of people were flying into Palmerston North from the South Island and biking on to the start line in Whanganui.

She designed a 120-kilometre off-highway route for them to follow.

"They will be nicely warmed up to start on the Friday (November 4)."

Bikepacking was made famous in New Zealand by brothers Jonathan, Paul and Simon Kennett, who put together a 3000km cycle route called Tour Aotearoa, Cunningham said.

She was one of 250 riders to complete the first Tour Aotearoa event, in 2016.

"It's lightweight cycle touring while trying to stay off the roads. It's tramping on a bike, that's the best way to look at it.

"It's popular because absolutely anyone can do it. You don't have to be a pro and you don't have to be ultra-rich."

Meeting new people was a massive part of why she took part in bikepacking events, Cunningham said.

There were 65 riders signed up for the Renegades Muster so far.

"You always have something in common with them because you're madly biking around the countryside, sleeping in ditches, and eating as much as you can get hold of.

"There is something quite special about those sorts of people."

The 2022 Renegades Muster begins at 6.45am on November 4.

Registration is open until October 28.

For more information, join the "Renegades Muster 2022" Facebook group.