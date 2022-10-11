The flying fox at the Kai Iwi Beach playground has been taken down due to safety concerns. Photo / Mike Tweed

The flying fox at the Kai Iwi Beach playground has been taken down due to safety concerns. Photo / Mike Tweed

Kai Iwi Beach playground's flying fox has been taken down due to safety concerns.

Whanganui District Council general manager for property and open spaces Sarah O'Hagan said the seat from the flying fox was removed in mid-September when safety concerns were first identified.

She said after receiving an engineer's report, the decision was made to remove the wire and close the flying fox platform off to the public.

The engineer's report found the backstay wire on the flying fox was broken, and the weight of the wire was pulling on the wooden platform, meaning it needed to be taken down.

O'Hagan said the council received the report last week, and they were considering their options and next steps at the moment for what to do with the flying fox.

She said the council will keep the community informed on its findings into the flying fox and any plans to reinstall or replace it.