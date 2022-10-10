New Zealand Annual editors Kate De Goldi and Susan Paris will launch their third edition at Sarjeant on the Quay. Photo / Supplied

A contemporary take on the traditional annual will be launched at Whanganui's Sarjeant on the Quay.

Well-known New Zealand book personalities Kate De Goldi and Susan Paris have produced the third of their popular New Zealand Annuals for 9 to 13-year-olds.

The books are a contemporary take on the much-loved heritage annuals of the past - an entertaining miscellany of material in hardback.

The latest edition features some favourite authors including Paul Beavis, Giselle Clarkson, Ant Sang and Gavin Bishop, as well as a new song from Troy Kingi, gothic fiction by award-winning Whanganui writer Airini Beautrais, a te reo Māori crossword from Ben Brown and an adaptation of Maurice Gee's The Champion presented in comic format.

The editors want the annuals to reach an audience that is "curious, discerning, up for anything" and have commissioned diverse content to reach as many kinds of readers as possible.

"We are so proud and pleased to be able to welcome Kate De Goldi and Susan Paris to Whanganui and launch their third Annual at the Sarjeant," gallery relationships officer Jaki Arthur said.

"It's a great Heritage Month event suitable for adults and children. Not only will there be the chance to hear from the annual editors, Kate and Susan, about putting together a collection such as this, but we are also very lucky to have readings from local contributor Airini Beautrais and also Gavin Mouldey who has family connections to Whanganui.

"The annuals are lots of fun and pretty mad. Personally, I have always loved an annual."

The launch is at Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay, at 5.3pm on Tuesday, October 11. Entry is free. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Book at the Sarjeant or call 06 349 0506.