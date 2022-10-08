A share of a second division Lotto prize is heading Whanganui's way.

A Whanganui MyLotto player won $32,633 in Saturday night's draw. It was one of eight tickets that shared the second division prize.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Last month a MyLotto player from Whanganui won a $1 million first division prize.

Neither Division 1 nor Powerball was won on Saturday, so Powerball jackpots to Wednesday night.