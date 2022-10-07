Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Mortgage holders and businesses in Whanganui adapting to increased Official Cash Rate

Jacob McSweeny
By
5 mins to read
Less discretionary spending in light of increased mortgage rates would hit hospitality and retail businesses most, Darren Hull said.

Less discretionary spending in light of increased mortgage rates would hit hospitality and retail businesses most, Darren Hull said.

Hospitality and retail businesses in Whanganui can expect reduced revenue as mortgage holders cut back spending to cope with the increased cost of borrowing.

That's the view of Venter & Hull director and chartered accountant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle