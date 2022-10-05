Snow on the Desert Rd seen from Waiouru Army Base early on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

A chilly southerly blast has brought snow to the region and closed the Desert Rd section of SH1.

The road between Waiouru and Rangipo reopened about 10.50am on Thursday after being closed since 4.40am due to snow.

Families in the Ruapehu region had their toboggans and snowboards out early in the morning as several centimetres of snow covered homes and roads in the area.

There were small snow flurries in Whanganui city where the temperature was not expected to reach double figures.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said although the forecast was for 11C, the temperature was more likely to reach a maximum of 9C.

"It is likely to feel even colder because of the wind chill factor and if people are going out they will need to wear a few layers and one should be waterproof," he said.

"It is likely to be very cold on Thursday night as well. It is likely to be as low as 3C overnight and there could be some frosts in Whanganui."

Ferris said the good news was that the whole region could expect a fine day on Friday and a warm weekend to follow.

Snow was also heavy in Horopito on SH4. Photo / Bevan Conley

"The southerlies will die out by Friday evening and a high of 14C is forecast.

"It will be another cold night on Friday but a westerly flow will be bringing warmth and plenty of sunshine over the weekend."

Ferris said Whanganui could expect a high of 18C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

"The night temperatures will be warmer as well and should be around 8C."

He said although the current cold snap had taken people by surprise, it was to be expected at this time of year.

Bonnie enjoys the snow in Ohakune. Photo / Viv Baartman

