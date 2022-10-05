Whanganui computer business Technoman will bring high-end gaming computers to the Hakeke Street Community Centre for a free gaming day these school holidays. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's young and young-at-heart are invited to the Hakeke Street Community Centre and Library for a free day of computer gaming these school holidays.

The day is the third of its kind this year and is part of an ongoing community partnership and collaboration between the Whanganui District Council, the community centre and Whanganui East-based computer business Technoman.

From 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, October 12, people will be able to try out a wide range of gaming consoles, with Technoman providing top-end gaming computers, and council staff donating older consoles for the day, including a Nintendo Wii, Xbox Kinect and Playstation 2.

Whanganui District Council's connected community adviser Jo Buckingham said the event was about getting everyone to try something new and providing free activities to the Whanganui East community.

"I really love seeing adults who would not usually game with their child get involved," Buckingham said.

"It was really fun at an earlier event this year to watch a grandmother finally give the Xbox Kinect bowling a go and having fun with her granddaughter – she even won a few rounds."

Buckingham is passionate about active gaming and games requiring people to use their bodies as well as their minds.

"Just Dance is a popular game on PlayStation 4 where you have to dance along to popular songs to score points. The kids even get excited trying Wii for the first time despite it being from 2006," she said.

Technoman's Cois Izatt will bring his enthusiasm and love of gaming to the event, as well as show the opportunities gaming and IT can provide young people.

People looking for more information about the event or to register their interest can find out more on the Hakeke Community Centre and Library's Facebook page.

Alternatively, contact Jo Buckingham on (06) 349 3021 or by email at digital@whanganui.govt.nz. Cois Izatt can be reached on (06) 343 8144.

Hakeke Community Centre and Library is at 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East.