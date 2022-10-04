The man went to Whanganui Hospital eight times between June and August 2018. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui has acknowledged that a lack of co-ordinated care resulted in a man having his lower leg amputated.

The man went to Whanganui Hospital with a sore toe eight times between June and August in 2018, with six of the visits to the emergency department.

An ingrown nail eventually turned gangrenous.

A Health and Disability Commission decision on the case was released this week.

In it, deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found the Whanganui District Health Board to be in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights regarding the man's care, as every patient was entitled to quality and continuity of services.

The commissioner said a care plan was never established and lack of communication between doctors meant the infection was always treated in isolation, recurring to the point of amputation.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui, formerly the Whanganui District Health Board, said it acknowledged the findings from the report.

"The failure to have a co-ordinated care plan in place to manage this patient's care has resulted in the amputation of a leg.

"We take responsibility for this situation. Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this."

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui said it wanted to reassure all patients that a great deal of work had been completed since the incident, the statement said.

A high-risk foot clinic had been established which was focused on education, awareness, assessment, diagnosis and care plan development, initiation of treatment, follow up and onward referral.

"We will continue to review our practices and processes to ensure patient care and safety is at the heart of everything we do."