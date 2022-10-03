There was a significant increase in numbers in patrolled areas at Whanganui beaches last summer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's award-winning Surf Lifeguard Service can and two more gongs to its trophy cabinet as the group continues to go from strength to strength.

Mike Tweed reports.

Two long-serving lifeguards have received national recognition for their work keeping Whanganui waters safe.

Matthew Newell and Daniel Comp travelled to Wellington for Surf Life Saving New Zealand's National Awards of Excellence and both left with service awards.

Comp has been involved with the Whanganui club for close to 27 years.

"I was actually in the club when Matthew was born, I remember him running around in nappies," he said.

"All the Newell boys were a bit of a handful back in those days. Very cheeky."

The award wasn't just for him, but for the club and all the people who supported him over the years, Comp said.

"There were a couple of guys at the ceremony who received 50-year service badges.

"They said it was good to get these kinds of awards but it wasn't them who got them, it was everyone else who made these programmes successful.

"I can't do anything without the massive amount of support behind me, whether that's from my wife, volunteers, or parents."

Newell, who has been a lifeguard for 11 years, said while he didn't do the job to get awards, it was still an honour.

"Earlier in the year we got a regional service award and obviously I've managed to do enough work to get a national one.

"Before the awards, we had a leadership workshop with chairs and senior members from clubs all around the country.

"It was cool to be able to socialise and see how everyone is getting on."

Club culture

The Whanganui club was booming, Newell said.

"We are lucky that people are joining because they want to patrol on the beach and they want to save lives.

"That's a great culture to have."

Comp is the man behind Whanganui's junior surf school, which is into its third season.

What began as a class of eight has now expanded to over 60 kids aged between 6 and 14.

"It's pretty much just by word of mouth but there is a consistent flow of numbers through.

"We aren't swimming coaches but we're teaching them surf skills and beach awareness.

"They can have the basic skills and pass all that knowledge on to their whānau and friends."



There had been a significant increase in beach users at Kai Iwi and Castlecliff beaches last summer, Newell said.

We're flocking to beaches

The Whanganui club kept a head count of those between the flags at patrolled sites from December 11, 2021 to January 28, 2022 (12pm to 6pm), then weekends until the end of February.

"It jumped from just under 29,000 people (2020/21) to 37,000 people (2021/22).

"That's just what we record. There are a lot more people using the beach that we don't count."

Despite more punters, last summer was one of the quietest in terms of callouts, Newell said.

"That is definitely a good thing.

"The majority are to the (Whanganui) river or after hours at Kai Iwi Beach.

'We had a resuscitation at Castlecliff Beach during a patrol and got a regional award for those efforts.

"Our team did an awesome job saving that man's life."

In January a man bodyboarding outside the flags was dumped by a large wave that knocked him unconscious.

Lifeguards supplied and administered oxygen therapy and an AED (automated external defibrillator) before the man was taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Matthew Newell says the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service is booming. Photo / Supplied

Comp said joining the Whanganui club had been a major factor in him getting on track in his youth.

"I was always getting in trouble and the surf club saved me, pretty much. It straightened me out a bit and put me on the right path.

"I hate to think what would have happened if I hadn't joined the club."

Newell said he was also in talks with Whanganui District Council about helping to tackle pool attendant shortages.

With good numbers at the Whanganui club, it was in the position to potentially lend lifeguards to facilities like the Splash Centre.

"The training that goes into surf lifesaving is probably a lot more advanced but there are some scenarios our lifeguards don't specify on, such as a pool's concrete floor.

"There is a bit of spinal stuff they need to know.

"The majority of it can cross over though and that's something we are investigating at the moment."

Comp will take a group of teenage club members to the Taranaki Lifeguard Camp later this month.

"We've got a few rookies going up who were on the beach last year," he said.

"It's all part of building a culture and a team within the club.

"Here, kids are valued for their skills and they can be put to the test. They can be proud of the work they're doing."

Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service chairman James Newell said the service awards were reward for the many years of dedication Comp and Newell had given.

"Congratulations to the both of them. It's great to see all their hard work being recognised."