Over 500 entries have been made by 121 swimmers. Photo / Bevan Conley

The West Coast Swimming Championships are finally back at the Splash Centre.

Whanganui Swimming Club Board chairman Neil Forlong said it was the first big meet to be held in the city since the Covid-19 outbreak.

"There will be swimmers aged eight to 16," Forlong said.

"Whanganui has the most entries with 38, but we've got also got fantastic representation from Dannevirke, Ice breakers, Dolphin Swim Club, and Palmerston North Swim Club.

"Three swimmers are coming up from Wellington as well."

Two out-of-town entrants to look out for were Milan Glintmeyer (14) from Kiwi West Aquatics in Palmerston North and Hunter Lloyd (14) from the Capital Swim Club, Forlong said.

"They are both multiple age group national champions, and Milan is a national age group record holder,'' Forlong said.

"Both are class acts. Milan can swim 50 m freestyle in 26 seconds and Hunter can do four lengths of backstroke (100 metres) in a minute.

"We have managed to attract a really strong field."

There are 28 individual events and four relays to be raced over two sessions on October 2.

"They are all going to get a few swims," Forlong said.

He said the meet had been cancelled three times in the past couple of years, twice because of Covid-19 and once because it clashed with another event.

It was last held in 2019 with a field of about 70, Forlong said.

"To get it back up and running with so many entries is just really encouraging.

"Splash Centre has got new, national quality start blocks now and this will be the first time they're used in a competitive meet.

"We are hoping for some really slick times."

The West Coast Swim Champs is at the Splash Centre on Sunday, October 2.