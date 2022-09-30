Mental Health Awareness Week: Why getting outdoors is important

Whanganui mental health support workers Renee Kaponga (left), Tie Scown and Misty Campbell encourage everyday awareness. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three Whanganui mental health support workers are leading by example and stepping out of the office for some fresh air at Rotokawau Virginia Lake as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Friday's theme was to get out and enjoy the benefits of the natural environment to increase emotional and physical wellbeing.

Whanganui Community Living Trust (WCLT) manager Tie Scown and clinical co-ordinator Misty Campbell were joined by Renee Kaponga who manages Whanganui peer support group MIST (Mental Illness Survivors Team).

They believe awareness of mental health should be practiced daily.

"It's a bit like Māori Language Week in that it raises awareness for a brief time when it should be an everyday awareness," Scown said.

"There is still some stigma attached to mental health and people still struggle every day."

Kaponga has extended her reach this year and is a co-ordinator with WCLT alongside her MIST management role.

"We have blended our services to offer more co-ordinated support," said Scown.

"Some people are hesitant to approach us directly so having Renee as part of our team brings people into our service if they need it."

The Community Living Trust was founded as a charitable trust in 1992 and provides free, home based clinical and social support in Whanganui and Rangitikei.

Scown said there are 80 to 90 people a week regularly accessing the service.

"That is not always the same people. Some don't need us very often and some people decide they no longer need us at all which is great. We never withdraw our support - it's up to individuals to decide when and if they want to withdraw from us."

A man who receives support from WCLT and asked not to be named said he was grateful for the support and the relaxed and friendly service they provide.

"I had struggled on my own and I guess I had that hesitancy that a lot of blokes have that I should harden up and get over it," he said.

"I now realise that when there is a chemical imbalance making you feel that way, you do need to ask for help and there is good support available."

The support, combined with regular exercise at the beach or one of Whanganui's parks had made a big difference to his wellbeing he said.

"I have a dog and he gets me out even when I don't feel like it. He just gives me that look and I know I have to take him out and that usually happens twice a day.

"Another thing I find helpful are high profile people like John Kirwan and Silver Fern Maia Wilson for raising awareness by sharing their own struggles. I really appreciate them for doing that - it helps everyone to understand."

Kaponga said having connections was another important aspect of mental health and she said people are welcome to visit the drop-in centre at MIST which is open on weekdays at 315 Wicksteed St.

"It's peer support, so it's pretty relaxed and friendly," she said.

"There are pool tables, a washing machine, and a dryer, and we have meals with food supplied by the Kai Hub."

Kaponga said MIST is also able to be a referral service for other agencies and there is support for those wanting to find employment.