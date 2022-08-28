Frank Bristol says the best first step in the road to recovery is talking about it. Photo / Bevan Conley

Frank Bristol says the best first step in the road to recovery is talking about it. Photo / Bevan Conley

Balance Aotearoa is a charitable trust in Whanganui helping people with mental health and addiction challenges, mainly through peer support. Frank Bristol, who is part of the leadership team at Balance, answers some questions from Emma Bernard.

What is your role at Balance Aotearoa?

My title is the general manager, but I'm only one-third of the leadership team and we all work together. A lot of my day to day work involves ensuring mental health and addiction voices are heard at a systemic level in Te Whatu Ora Whanganui and in the health reforms. I do still also see some people on an individual basis in peer support too.

You're a big peer support advocate; what would you say is the importance of peer support and why is it so effective?

During my own life, there's been nothing quite like peer support. The relevance of learning from someone who has their own journey with their mental health who then shares things that worked for them, and it could possibly work for me for getting well and staying well. It has similarities to learning things academically, but with the wisdom that comes from lived experience.

For someone struggling with their mental health, what would you say a good first step is to take?

I think just talking about it. Talk about it with friends, family, seeking help wherever you can find it. Even your GP or organisations like Balance Aotearoa or Te Oranganui so you don't have to be alone in your journey to recovery. There are supports out there to help people, so I think talking really helps, and you'll come across people who know how to navigate you to the right place to get support.

What are some important self-care tips for taking care of your mental health?

There's some essential things we all need to be doing like ensuring we are getting enough sleep, good nutrition and exercise - all of those sorts of things. Also maintaining healthy relationships, making sure they are supportive in that it's working for us and the people around us. They're things all of us need to do, but they get especially important when we get unwell. It's one thing to know those things, but sometimes it really matters we're able to practice them. Also having regularity in our routine helps.

Are those things you implement into your own life?

Absolutely. When I went through my own grief, I had to really be self aware about what I needed to ensure I survived those hard times. Also having good social contact really worked for me and seems to for other people too.

What are some misconceptions about the journey of healing one's mental health?

There's no one way to do it. We just have to do whatever works for us, and be very willing to listen to advice and implement it so we get to know what does work for us because we're all unique individuals.

How have you seen attitudes towards mental health change over the last 20 years?

I think people are much more willing to seek help for mental struggles, and people aren't as judgmental. You notice in the media too, that people are more willing to come out about their struggles, which is quite different to what it was 20 years ago. We do notice some stigma is still around, but we can quietly remind people of the importance of being non-judgmental. That's part of our role in the system, as peer advocates, to ensure we are there with our own recovery stories so people see us as more human.

Where do you hope to see attitudes towards mental health change?

I'd like to see more lived experience people leading the changes and the way our services operate and provide services. Clinical leadership should be shared with consumer and whānau leadership. The recent Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill is a great step forward. It has made it a legal requirement.

What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

I think to grow my self awareness and learn a lot about what's healthy for me and my relationships. Lean into enjoying life and remember life is sacred and long. Look forward to living that long life.