Art and photos inspired by Autumn by Whanganui artists Keeley Eastwood and Brad Mosen will be on exhibition in Hāwera's Lysaght Gallery. Photo / Supplied

An autumn holiday was the key inspiration for two Whanganui artists' new exhibition opening in Hāwera.

The exhibition, called 'Capturing the Fall' is opening in the Lysaght Art Gallery in Hāwera this Sunday, August 21 from 2pm.

It will feature the works of Whanganui artist Keeley Eastwood and photographer Brad Mosen, themed around trees and leaves.

The work was inspired by a trip to the Eastwoodhill Arboretum near Gisborne last autumn.

Eastwood said she and Mosen had wanted to visit the arboretum for years and had brought their art supplies and camera with them in the case of sudden inspiration.

Inspiration would indeed strike, with the couple and their young son collecting piles of fallen autumn leaves which were used in an onsite printmaking session.

By the end of the trip, Eastwood said 20 diverse leaf impressions had been created using a gel plate, acrylic paint, watercolour paper and creativity as her tools.

"The raw prints were experimental and some very random so, with the ones I chose to hand-colour and reform, it was a bit like creating order − or at least creating something that made sense to me − from chaos.

"Going through this process was cathartic and helpful in the processing of strong emotion. I have after all been working on them during arguably some of the most tumultuous times, on several levels, in recent history," Eastwood said.

As for Mosen, he found it hard not to be impressed by the beauty of the region in the warm colours of autumn, and said he was blessed to have been at the arboretum at such a time.

"As with all things, the arboretum's autumn colour came to an end only about a week after we returned from our trip − as a storm came through and removed the last of the leaves from the deciduous trees.

"On returning home with my memory cards full of photos, it was difficult to choose ... which to feature in this exhibition, but those selected are a snapshot of my favourites," he said.

To show their appreciation, five per cent of the leaf monoprints and photos the couple made while will be donated back to Eastwoodhill.

The exhibition will run from August 21 - September 17, with general opening hours of 10am - 3pm from Monday - Friday and 10am - 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Any works that aren't sold at the exhibition will be displayed for Whanganui locals at The Yellow House Café in November and December this year.