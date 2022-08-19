One Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported today by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The person was among 16 Covid-related deaths reported.

Overall, 37 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Whanganui region.

There were 60 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Four people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, 3805 new community cases were reported.

Throughout the country, 466 people were in hospital with Covid-19.