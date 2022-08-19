Another Covid-19-related death in the Whanganui region was reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.
The person was among 16 Covid-related deaths reported.
Overall, 37 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Whanganui region.
There were 60 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.
Four people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.
Nationally, 3805 new community cases were reported.
Throughout the country, 466 people were in hospital with Covid-19.