Police were notified of Tawhero School going into lockdown on Thursday morning after the school received a threat. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Tawhero School was put into lockdown this Thursday morning after a report of a threat toward one of the school's parents.

Police said they were notified of the threat.

The lockdown was lifted at midday and there was no threat to the school, police added.

Tawhero School principal Karleen Marshall said the school had been put into lockdown after it received a report of a death threat toward one of the school's parents and their children.

"The parent rang and said she wanted to come down and get her kids so we put our school into lockdown," she said.

Marshall said the police had apprehended the people behind the threat before the parent arrived at the school.

She said there was never any danger to the children of the parent or any children in the school.

However, she added she was proud of the school's tamariki and staff for moving so quickly in the situation.