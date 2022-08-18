Samu Kubunavanua missed preseason due to family commitments in Fiji but is now back in the squad. Here he is playing in 2019. Photo / File

Samu Kubunavanua missed preseason due to family commitments in Fiji but is now back in the squad. Here he is playing in 2019. Photo / File

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Steelform Whanganui are preparing for a heavy dose of wild South Island weather and a rugged West Coast team charging right in behind it, as their Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship season kicks off tomorrow.

The squad travels to Greymouth via Hokitika this morning, subject to any changes in plan because a regional state of emergency has been declared in response to heavy rain and possible flooding threatening the region, which Niwa was predicting could get a month's worth of rain in a week.

Should all go ahead as scheduled, Whanganui will have a light session at Greymouth's John Sturgeon Park this afternoon, followed by a final run-through ahead of Saturday's 2.35pm kickoff.

Coach Jason Hamlin is expecting very heavy conditions.

"We were practising towards a tidy game, not being expansive. Sometimes you have to curb some of the instincts of the players.

"Giving quality possession to our game drivers – No. 9 and No. 10, to get us where we want to go."

Whanganui got a lot of practice in forward carry-and-control against the Wellington Centurions last weekend. The visitors' line speed was so quick it was hard for the backline to create openings.

However, from that side, prop Ranato Tikoisolomone, fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden and winger Alekesio Vakarorogo are unavailable for this trip – the latter having spent two days in hospital and under doctor's orders of no physical activity.

In better news, crucial openside flanker Jamie Hughes has been given the all-clear after a suspected concussion in scoring Whanganui's opening try against the Centurions.

"Jamie's come through, Samu [Kubunavanua]'s back, Regan [Colliers]'s through his isolation period," said Hamlin.

Kubunavanua missed the pre-season because of family commitments in Fiji – Hamlin taking an extra forward south as NPC squads now travel with 23 players to then pick a match-day 22.

The added body could prove crucial – in 2018, Whanganui skipper Campbell Hart was ruled out of the Greymouth game with a knee infection after the plane flight, leaving his team to go with only 21 as it was too late to fly in a replacement.

Dane Whale took over the captaincy for that match, and will lead the team into this campaign.

Hamlin also wanted an extra forward because No. 8 Semi Vodosese and prop Gabriel Hakaraia were quite sore with muscle tightness after the pounding they took from the Centurions.

"We're nursing them through, giving the other guys opportunities at training time."

The coach is expecting similar physicality from a West Coast team that created history in their preseason.

For the first time since 1980, the Coasters defeated Nelson Bays (28-26) and Marlborough (16-7) in the same year to lift the prestigious Seddon Shield, which has been contested for decades since those sub-union teams were individual NPC unions, before the amalgamation into Tasman.

The only active New Zealand union not to win an NPC title, having lost three Lochore Cup finals, West Coast are captained by second-five Elliot Smith and have plenty of players with big-match Heartland experience, such as hooker Troy Tauwhare, fellow 2019 Lochore final veterans Daniel Foord and Sean McClure, and former South Canterbury centre Shayne Anderson.

"They've obviously utilised the option and utilised players of origin," said Hamlin.

"They've always had a really solid forward pack – pretty uncompromising."

It won't be an easy day for the kickers, but Hamlin is putting faith in fullback Ezra Malo who, like Whale and reserve Ethan Robinson, has received tips from the tee from Peter O'Shaughnessy.

"We know how valuable those extras are – convert the fives into sevens – it's such a bonus."

Again, subject to weather, the team will have a short aftermatch with the hosts before heading back to Hokitika to fly home on Saturday evening.

The Whanganui team is

1. Tai Pulemagafa; 2. Roman Tutauha; 3. Gabriel Hakaraia; 4. Matthew Ashworth

5. Peter Travis Hay-Horton; 6. Ben Whale; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Semi Vodosese; 9; Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale (c); 11. Peceli Malanicagi; 12. Timoci Seruwalu; 13. Kameli Kuruyabki; 14. Josaia Bogileka; 15. Ezra Malo.

Reserves - 16. Keightley Watson; 17. Slade Hay-Horton; 18. Jack Yarrall; 19. Regan Collier; 20. Samu Kubunavanua; 21. Kahl Elers-Green; 22. Ethan Robinson; 23. Tiari Mumby.

The West Coast team is

1. Jesse MacRae; 2. Troy Tauwhare; 3. Daniel Foord; 4. Cameron Rutherford; 5. Arnie Gibbens; 6. Trent Lawn; 7. Josh Tomlinson; 8. Nathan Evans; 9. Jaime Garland; 10. Ben Wyness; 11. Joseph Scott; 12. Elliot Smith (c); 13. Shayne Anderson; 14. Logan Ross; 15. Sean McClure.

Reserves – 16. Dan Davis; 17. Thomas Dwyer; 18. Tayne Foster; 19. Jasyn Van Vlet; 20. Jordan Searle; 21. Jacob Lowe; 22. Ione Moorea; 23. Greg Compton.