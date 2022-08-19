Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui firefighters go on strike in attempt to spur Fire Emergency New Zealand into action

3 minutes to read
Whanganui firefighters walked off the job on Friday in an hour long strike. Video / Finn Williams

Whanganui firefighters walked off the job on Friday in an hour long strike. Video / Finn Williams

Finn Williams
By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Whanganui firefighters went on strike for an hour on Friday in an effort they hoped would spur their employer into negotiating better support and gear for them.

Across 19 towns and cities in New Zealand,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.