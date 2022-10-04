Whanganui Boxon (in blue) with Takaro Taniwha players after their semi-final at Spriggens Park. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Boxon are one game away from lifting the Manawatū Rugby League (MRL) title for the first time in six years.

A victory over Takaro Taniwha booked a date with Dannevirke Tigers in the grand final this weekend.

Boxon club founder Lisa Reweti said it was an eight-team competition this season, the biggest in at least 10 years.

"We are just so stoked.

"This year we thought we would put a team in and see how we go.

"There are a lot of young ones that have come through the ranks who have said, 'Yep, we want to play league again'."

Seasoned campaigners Francis Potaka, Hone Taurua and captain Woody Martin had been joined in 2022 by new players such as Juani Reweti, Tiaho Taiaroa and Brooklyn Herewini, Reweti said.

"We've only lost two games so far this season, to Dannevirke Tigers and Linton Cobras.

"Now, we meet up again with Dannevirke in the final. That is super exciting, and to have it being played on the number one field at the [Central Trust] Arena makes it even more so."

Reweti said the squad had been bolstered by a Fijian contingent this season.

"Those boys are in Whanganui for work, and we wondered if they could play a bit of league.

"Gee-whiz, can they play league. They can just get that ball and run, with all the space in the world."

Reweti said the team was lucky to have Haki Herewini as its coach.

"He has been really patient with the new boys learning the game, and he realised who our leaders are and looked after them.

"They have done the same for him. It's been a really exciting pathway to the final, and all our whānau and supporters have been outstanding. We are super proud."

A lot of work needed to be done to build the game back up in Whanganui in the wake of Covid-19, Reweti said.

"We had some great plans over the last two years, but that fell over a bit because of the pandemic.

"The focus was on the team this year, and then to get the kids up-and-running for 2023. That's our goal as a club and as a district.

"I'm committed to growing the game here. We just needed to get this season over and done with."

One aim is to establish a secondary schools tournament, with the winner going on to compete at the national championships.

"There are so many kids in Whanganui who play touch [rugby]," Reweti said.

"They can take that skill base over to rugby league and run with it. They just have to learn how to tackle."

Reweti said some of the younger players in the Boxon team had been part of the club's Under-13s programme, including halfback Aaron McLeod.

"We need to build that back up and have Under-13s and Under-17s. They can then go and play men's and we get to keep them forever.

"Covid is hopefully on the back-burner now, so watch this space."

Whanganui Boxon take on Dannevirke Tigers on Saturday, October 8, at Central Trust Arena Oval in Palmerston North.