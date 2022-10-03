Whanganui's Pippa McKee placed fifth in the figures event. Photo / Steven Neville

The 2022 World Skate Oceania Artistic Championships brought almost 100 athletes from five countries to Whanganui for three days of artistic skating events over the weekend.

Artistic skating is a sport similar to figure skating but where competitors wear roller skates instead of ice skates.

Skate NZ team manager Michelle O'Doherty said the New Zealand team did well.

"We've come away with quite a few medals," she said.

Representing Whanganui were Pippa McKee, Emma Fawthorpe and Claudia McLean.

McKee placed fifth in the figures event and ninth in the cadet solo dance event.

Fawthorpe placed second in the junior quartet event, and sixth in the junior solo dance event.

McLean placed first in junior figures, third in the junior solo dance event and second in the junior quartet event.

Aspen Fell, who represented Manawatū but lives in Whanganui, placed first in her senior solo dance.

O'Doherty said the New Zealand team consisted of 44 people from across the country, plus three team managers and two coaches.

Whanganui's Emma Fawthorpe placed second in the junior quartet event. Photo / Steven Neville

O'Doherty said the Jubilee Stadium floor was high quality.

"We use this venue a lot for national championships as well."

Jubilee Stadium manager Alan Kenny said the floor was so good to skate on because it was well maintained.

"We get the floor resealed every two years, whereas a lot of facilities around New Zealand only do that every four to six years," Kenny said.

"Without funding from the New Zealand Community Trust, we wouldn't be able to reseal the floor, to tell you the truth."

He said the reseal cost $20,000.

"The process is sanding, vacuuming the dust and then double coating it with polyurethane."

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he attended the opening event.

"It was awesome to see all the teams literally roll into the stadium in their national colours."

He said Whanganui also hosted the St Johns Club River City Speed Skating tour and the Australasian Waterskiing Championships every three or four years were hosted at Lake Wiritoa.

"So we do get these events that often people don't realise are happening on their doorstep.

"It's a really good boost to the economy right now, and Whanganui has a great skating community as well."

Whanganui last hosted the Oceania Artistic Championships at the Jubilee Stadium in 2016.

The 2020 and 2021 Oceania championships were cancelled due to Covid-19.