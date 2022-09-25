Egelani Taito weighs in before his professional debut against John Parker.

Egelani Taito weighs in before his professional debut against John Parker.

Boxer Egelani Taito is one of the most decorated amateurs to come out of Whanganui, and he is giving back to the community while plotting his next move.

Taito was a three-time national New Zealand Golden Gloves champion at heavyweight and light heavyweight before making his professional debut last year.

It didn't get off to the ideal start, with a controversial loss to John Parker, brother of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, in his debut at light heavyweight.

An elbow injury during the rematch six months later forced him to retire hurt at the end of round five.

As a result, he hasn't fought for over a year but he has used the time to coach up-and-comers at the Rivercity Boxing Gym, where his own career began.

"It's a way of giving back to the community, really," Taito said.

"I go straight to the gym after work and then the training starts.

"I had been at quite a high level before I got injured so I know what it takes to get there."

He said he was putting in as many coaching hours as he could because he hoped to resume his boxing career in 2023.

The elbow injury should be repaired by the end of this year.

Taito, who lives in Whangaehu, trained in Palmerston North when he switched to the pro ranks.

He planned on staying in Whanganui when he began his second crack at the big time.

Egelani Taito (red) in action against Tauramanui's Peraniko Crown in 2017. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I'm trying to bring a lot of people together at the moment, like the Awa King [Muay Thai gym] boys.

"It's good for Whanganui to be working together, even if it's with slightly different sports. We have to help each other.

"I'm not sure the last time a professional boxer came out of here but I'm glad we can do it now. I'm here to stay."

Taito said he began boxing in the country of his birth - Samoa.

"My grandfather was a boxer and all the kids in our village used to come and spar.

"I moved to Whanganui in 2011 and found Eddie Tofa and his [Rivercity Boxing] gym. I just fell in love with the sport."

He said it took a while to convince Tofa to give him a fight, but when the opportunity came he took it with both hands.

"My first two fights were in Whanganui and I won both - one by TKO [technical knockout] and the next on points.

"From there, I think Eddie really took notice."

Taito said he would welcome a third fight with Parker down the line.

"Everyone knows I won that first fight.

"People like Shane Cameron and David Tua said that as well, but he [Parker] had the name so I guess he was the favourite."

A lot of people didn't understand what went into the sport of boxing until they tried it, he said.

"You have to be 100 per cent fit. You won't be able to do what you want in the ring if you're not."

He is coaching fighters of all ages at Rivercity, from super heavyweight Sale Oldehaver to primary school children.

"With kids, you have to be a bit patient," Taito said.

"Sometimes they give you a bit of a headache but I know they are going to go a long way."