Two former Whanganui players are in the New Zealand Under-19 squad over in South Africa. Photo / File

It's only one more step for the New Zealand Under-19 (NZ U19) squad and their two former Whanganui players to have an "Invincibles" tour of South Africa.

The 30-man "Baby Blacks" have embarked on a four-match tour against the youth sides of South Africa's professional franchise clubs, including former Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV lock Hunter Morrison and 1st XV winger Epeli Waqaicece, now both in Manawatū.

Both former Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) age grade representatives, Morrison and Waqaicece have both been in the thick of the action in the Republic, with the tour being the first time an NZ U19 squad has played since the 2017 World Championships.

The tour kicked off on September 19 with an 86-0 smashing of the Western Province U19s in Stellenbosch, with Waqaicece scoring one of the 14 tries.

Momentum continued in Durban on September 24 with a 54-13 win over the Sharks U19s, with Morrison scoring two tries while Waqaicece dotted down again.

New Zealand then had their toughest test so far, playing at altitude in Potchefstroom on Thursday, September 29, where they emerged with a 42-31 win over the Leopards U19s.

Morrison scored again, while Waqaicece got a double, including the crucial go-ahead try in the second half to keep the Leopards off their tail.

The tour concludes on Tuesday, October 4, with what is likely to be another step up - facing the Lions U19s on the hallowed ground of Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Women's rep rugby

The Silks Audit Whanganui Women did not play the last match of their representative campaign, as the King Country Women's side was unable to put together a full squad to play their match in Ohakune on Saturday.