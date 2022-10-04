Whanganui bodybuilders Jess Solly (left), Tracey Golding and Amelia Solly. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui bodybuilders continue to impress on the regional stage.

Amelia Solly, Jess Solly and Tracey Golding won their respective classes at the Natural Amateur Bodybuilding Association (NABBA) Lower North Island Championships.

Golding took out Novice Figure Short, Jess Solly won Shape 30-plus, and her daughter Amelia claimed Shape Novice.

It is now two from two for Amelia Solly.

She took out the same category at the NABBA Taranaki Championships in May.

The latest triumph could be her last, however, coach Audrey McCosh said.

"Amelia probably won't be carrying on because she has got exams and then she is off to university.

"It's a bit of a shame we'll be losing her because she has done so well. She lost around 42kg to get on stage.

"She might come back to bodybuilding, but I certainly won't put any pressure on her."

Jess Solly has now won her division for two years in a row and a trip to the national championships in Masterton over Labour Weekend is on the cards.

It was Golding's first competition, after training with McCosh for the past three years.

"She didn't start to be a bodybuilder, it was just about losing weight and feeling good," McCosh said.

"You see other people doing it and think 'You know what? I can do that too'.

"Tracey is in a weighted category. To have the muscle and be that weight is tough. There is always a bit more stress on the day to make sure you've got it right."

Golding said becoming a champion bodybuilder wasn't on her mind at all when she signed up with McCosh.

Tracey Golding dropped 25kg to get down to the required weight for her class. Photo / Supplied

Her first goal was to complete a 21-day detox challenge.

"I just stuck with the gym and stuck with Audrey's nutrition plan. It all just grew from there.

"I got down to 13 per cent body fat and she said 'Well, you can compete'."

Bodybuilding took a lot of willpower, Golding said.

"I didn't know if I would have the courage to actually get up on stage and do it. It got to the stage where I had to commit or not, and so I did."

The weight limit for her class was 54kg and getting there required a total lifestyle change.

Golding said she weighed 79kg when she started with McCosh.

"As it was, I weighed in 100g over on the day. There was a mad rush in the morning to get that off, in the shape of clothing and toilet stops," Golding said.

"I was hoping to weigh in a centimetre taller because that would have given me an extra kilogram."

Age wasn't too much of a factor when it came to bodybuilding, McCosh said.

"Men's classes can go up to 70-plus. The really big guys overseas are well into their 50s.

"Different people do it for different reasons. Some just want to tick a box, other people just love the sport, and others are very competitive and want to go all the way to the top."

Golding said the gym had always been her "happy place".

"You put your headphones in and it's all about you.

"I think I can safely say I'm not done yet."