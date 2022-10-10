There will be a byelection for a vacancy in the Whanganui subdivision of the Whanganui Rural Community Board. Photo / Bevan Conley

A byelection is needed for the Whanganui Rural Community Board after one of its candidates was also elected to the Whanganui District Council.

The preliminary election results published on Monday, based on the counting of 100 per cent of ordinary votes but excluding some special votes, show Peter Oskam was successful in his bid for a council seat.

That creates a vacancy in the Whanganui subdivision for the rural community board. A byelection for the seat will be held in early 2023.

The other members of the rural community board were elected unopposed, as the number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies.

Preliminary results show a change to the order of Whanganui District Council candidates, with Jenny Duncan and Charlotte Melser both moving up a place.

Currently, the voter return is 46.2 per cent (15,605 votes), excluding special votes.

The final declared result, including all special votes, will be available by Thursday, October 13.

Rural community board results

Whanganui Community Subdivision (2 vacancies)

David Wells

Kai Iwi Community Subdivision (3 vacancies)

Michael Dick

Sandra Falkner

Grant Skilton

Kaitoke Community Subdivision (2 vacancies)

Bill Ashworth

Julian (Judd) Bailey