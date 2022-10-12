Maiden competitor Donna McLean and Sy negotiating the Maltese cross. Photo / Supplied

The second trial in the Tux Yarding Challenge was held at Taringamotu, east of Taumarunui, over the weekend.

With a good number of trialists from their facilities travelling up to compete, it was the Wanganui Centre ladies who shone.

Kathryn Oliver and Shy from Raetihi were the top qualifiers with 98 points, out of 86 dogs who ran on Friday. Oliver already has a Tux title under her belt.

Donna McLean from Turakina, competing in only her second Tux event, won the maiden runoff with Sy, gaining 96 points.

Donna McLean and Sy (top Maiden) and Kathryn Oliver with Shy, top qualifier in the Open on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Taylor Trott, a former King Country resident who's now working at Ohorea Station on the Parapara, absolutely nailed the Handy Dog event with Tina, a clear 4 points ahead of her nearest rival. Trott, who is 19 years old, competed in her first Handy Dog event last year at Taumarunui, and this year at Papahaua Station was the top qualifier with Stella on the first day. Trott also won the Intermediate with Tina, and Stella was third in that class at Taumarunui.

McLean and Trott will both take their dogs to Taupō in mid-December to compete in the North Island Championships.

The Tux Yarding Challenge was won by Colin Jay from Northland with Flick, who qualified in a near-flawless run on Saturday with 99.5 points. The pair continued their form to win the runoff with 97 points.