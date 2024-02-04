Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

We all want the best outcomes for the Treaty of Waitangi - Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
The Waitangi Grounds.

The Waitangi Grounds.

OPINION

Waitangi Day tomorrow will be 184 years since Lieutenant Governor William Hobson met with about 40 local chiefs at Waitangi to sign a recently drafted treaty. The Māori version.

He had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle