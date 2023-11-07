The Warratahs are Alan Norman (left), Caroline Easther, Barry Saunders, Nick Theobald and Nik Brown. Photo / James Gilberd Photography

It’s been a while since Whanganui heard the Warratahs play live and frontman Barry Saunders says he’s looking forward to returning in early December.

“We’ve released two new singles this year and will be playing those along with our back catalogue and some covers of songs we love,” he said.

“There have been a few line-up changes over the years but the essential Warratahs sound is the same.”

Saunders’ distinctive kiwi country voice and Nik Brown’s violin have been constants in the band that formed in Wellington in 1987 and attracted a big following with songs like Maureen and Hands of My Heart featured on their first album The Only Game in Town.

The original line-up included Clinton Brown, Rob Clarkson, and New Plymouth native Wayne Mason of The Fourmyla who wrote the Kiwi classic Nature.

The Warratahs made country, and roots music sound cool to city folks, and the enduring popularity of the sound has seen them continue to play and record for over 35 years.

The band’s long-serving drummer Mike Knapp died unexpectedly last year, leaving a gap that needed big shoes to fill.

Saunders said he is delighted that his long-time collaborator on his solo projects Caroline Easther (The Chills, The Verlaines) has now joined the Warratahs and completes the line-up with Brown, Nick Theobald on bass and vocals, and Alan Norman playing piano and accordion.

“Caroline is not only a great drummer but an excellent singer.

“She’s a new voice in the mix and there will be more accordion and mandolin on some songs.”

Saunders has enjoyed an eventful solo career alongside the Warratahs and he has collaborated with New Zealand’s next generation of alternative country artists: Marlon Williams, Tami Neilson, Delaney Davidson, and Jackie Bristow, now based in the USA.

“It has been fantastic to work with all those guys,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot of touring both here and overseas.”

While touring in the US, Saunders got to play with The Band’s Garth Hudson - the last living member of the group that redefined American music - and he also met their recently departed guitarist Robbie Robertson.

“They were a big influence on a lot of musicians during the 60s and 70s,” said Saunders.

“The Band showed the way for a lot of artists and you can still hear their influence in a lot of new artists’ work.”

Saunders’ voice might have a lot of road wear on it and he’s a little bit huskier these days but the Warratahs’ recent recordings demonstrate that it’s essentially the same. He still conveys a sense of yearning for places he’s been that makes others want to go there too.

New songs Ruby Bay and Right Time sound uniquely Warratahs and distinctly New Zealand, with the level of musicianship the band’s line-ups have always delivered.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at the War Memorial Centre,” said Saunders.

“It’s a lovely piece of architecture and it will be great to see a nice Whanganui crowd there.”

The Warratahs: Concert Chamber, War Memorial Centre, Friday, December 1, 8pm, Tickets $45 from Royal Whanganui Opera House.

