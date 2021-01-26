Voting opens for Rangitīkei District Council byelection

Voting in the Rangitīkei District Council byelection started this week. Photo / File

Voting in the Rangitīkei District Council byelection officially opened on Tuesday, with most residents in the Southern ward expected to receive postal ballots this week.

The byelection, triggered by the resignation of Southern ward councillor Jane Dunn, is expected to cost around $19,000, with a result expected by February 17.

The two candidates, Coral Raukawa and Cian O'Gorman, both do not live within the Southern ward, but promise to be strong representatives for the area.

Raukawa, who has a 20-year background in education and training, says she brings another distinctly Māori voice to the council table, as well as experience within council governance.

Raukawa previously ran for council in the Central ward, placing seventh out of nine candidates.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Cian O'Gorman says he will bring a much-needed youth voice to the core of the council's decision making, as well as being a champion for the people of the Southern ward.

O'Gorman currently works as a librarian and information officer at the Bulls Community Centre - the very council project which sparked the resignation of Dunn, resulting in the byelection.

According to the council's outline for the byelection, the last day for delivery of voting papers will be this Sunday, with the final day of voting set down for February 17.

Progressive results will be released that evening, with a declared result expected by February 20.