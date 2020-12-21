Rangitikei District Council is yet to receive a nomination for the Southern Ward byelection. Photo / File

Rangitikei District Council is yet to receive a nomination for the Southern Ward byelection. Photo / File

With the nomination period almost closed, no one has put their hand up to contest the Rangitīkei District Council byelection.

Nominations opened on November 24 to contest one seat in the Southern Ward after Jane Dunn resigned in November following disagreements with fellow councillors surrounding the Bulls Community Centre.

Nominations officially close at noon today but as of yesterday afternoon no one had come forward.

"Every byelection and election is completely different. People might be waiting until tomorrow," a council spokesperson said.

If no nominations are received, the council will set another time frame to again open nominations for the position.

This process will continue until someone puts their name forward.

If there is only one nomination, that person is declared elected.

Brian Carter, one of the two current Southern Ward councillors, said he was holding out for someone to put their hand up.

"I've been out there plugging the system but no one's taken much interest yet. Everyone I've talked to say they aren't interested," Carter said.

"But you do get those who put their nomination in at the very last minute. It's like playing poker, you don't show your hand until the very end."

Carter said having a complete trio of three Southern Ward Councillors is always going to be better for the community than two.

"It shares the load for local community meetings in that respect. We cover from Turakina to Bulls."

"We've got one member in Ratana and I'm in Bulls so it doesn't really matter where you are as long as they're contactable. As a councillor, you need to make yourself available."