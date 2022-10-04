At this stage, Whakapapa will continue to operate its sightseeing offerings and upper-mountain T-bars until Monday, October 24. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Tūroa side of Mt Ruapehu will be closed for the rest of the season.

"After a number of hopeful assessments, a decision has been made today to close Tūroa for the 2022 season," a post on the Mt Ruapehu Facebook page said.

"The damage is just too extensive, and rebuilding is not a possibility."

The post said it had been "one hell of a season" for the crew.

"They have sought out the impossible and made the best of what they were given. We know some epic riding was had, albeit over fewer days than we had hoped."

Tūroa ski area manager Johan Bergman said he was immensely proud of what the team at Tūroa had achieved with such little snow.

"Mother nature threw everything at us this season - we gave it our best, and learnt a great deal along the way," Bergman said.

"Bring on 2023."

In August, a severe lack of snow halfway through the ski season led Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) to cut a third of its 405 staff, and Tūroa was temporarily closed.

At this stage, Whakapapa will continue to operate its sightseeing offerings and upper-mountain T-bars until Monday, October 24.

Happy Valley remains open, potentially until this weekend, depending on snow conditions.