Photo / Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center

A stunning photo of Mt Ruapehu and its snow-circled Crater Lake (Te Wai ā-moe), taken from the International Space Station, has been publicly released.

An unidentified astronaut, who was part of the Expedition 65 crew, took the photo on September 23, 2021, as the International Space Station passed over Tongariro National Park at an altitude of 426km.

Nasa's Earth Observatory released the image online on September 18 this year.

The astronaut took the photo with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 1150mm, according to Earth Observatory. The image number is ISS065-E-415587.

Photographs from space can be viewed at eol.jsc.nasa.gov