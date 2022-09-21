Surveyor Dean Sherrit marks out the trail on the upper Bennett and Punch tramline section. Photo / Supplied

The construction of Te Ara Mangawhero in Ruapehu has moved one step closer.

Consultation for the first 8.8km of the trail is now open, with iwi and community members able to submit their views on the consent application for the project within the next 20 days.

The walking and cycling trail, owned by Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi, is 21.3km in total.

It had been nearly a 10-year journey for Ngāti Rangi to get to this point, Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said.

"We are so pleased to be able to centre the tupuna narrative in this build, to share the stories that will make this trail so unique."

The trail will be built on former tramline routes connecting Tūroa to Ohakune and is proposed to traverse alpine, sub-alpine and forested areas around the Ohakune Mountain Rd.

When completed, Te Ara Mangawhero will form part of Ngā Ara Tuhono (Mountains to Sea trail).

Ngā Ara Tūhono trail champion Lynley Twyman said it was exciting to get to the point of "finally realising the dream".

The trail would be great from an economic, environmental and well-being perspective, she said.

"Let's look after Papatūānuku [the land] and let's look after ourselves as well.

"It's a really stunning piece of landscape, and the nice thing is we are not disturbing it. The trail on old tramping tracks and bush tramways."

If the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Horizons Regional Council grant consent, work will be undertaken by Ngāti Rangi-owned entity Ruapehu Worx.

Its manager Paul Carr said Te Ara Mangawhero was designed with family in mind.

"The trail will allow for all generations and abilities to travel in both directions, for walker and cyclist."

It was an opportunity for the community to build and take ownership of connecting people to "our place", Ngāti Rangi chairman Whetu Moataane said.

He said the trail would immerse people in the ngahere (forest), in the stories of Ngāti Rangi and help them understand their relationship to and responsibility for the protection of the environment.

"The trail is dual use, for walkers and cyclists and provides the opportunity for the reclamation of ourselves within our unique section of the Tongariro National Park, dual world heritage area."

The trail will be built on former tramline routes connecting Tūroa to Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

It was important for people to get out and support the project, Twyman said.

"I don't think there would be anyone in the region who won't.

"This has been done with genuine care. It's been done the right way, for the right reasons.

"Hopefully we can get building this summer."

The impact of climate change proved the ski field couldn't be solely relied on when considering the economic growth of the region, Moataane said.

"Te Ara Mangawhero, in partnership with local organisations and regional tourism operators, provides us an opportunity to create something truly special and unique that belongs to us all."



Mountains To Sea is one of 22 Great Rides across New Zealand, and Twyman said Te Ara Mangawhero would meet all of those standards.

"This is an iwi partnership and a New Zealand first in terms of what we are trying to do here.

"Parties have come together to bring this to fruition, and that's how communities work well together."

The trail will also connect with the Round the Mountain Track.

Further resourcing for the project has been conditionally approved by the Government's

Regional Growth Fund.

People can submit their opinions on the consent application for the project via www.doc.govt.nz/get-involved/have-your-say/all-consultations/2022-consultations/2022-notified-applications/