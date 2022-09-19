People and organisations in the Ruapehu District can enter their nominations for the Ruapehu Citizen of the Year awards. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nominations for the 2022 Ruapehu Citizen of the Year are now open.

The Ruapehu District has two annual citizen awards, the Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen Award, and the Northern Ruapehu Award.

The Waimarino-Waiouru award is decided by the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board.

The Northern Ruapehu award encompasses the Ōhura, Taumarunui and National Park wards and the award is decided by a committee.

The criteria for a nominee are a person undertaking voluntary work for no personal gain, giving significant contributions to the community over an extended period of time, and completing work that was for the benefit of the community.

Unsuccessful nominees from previous years can be re-nominated, but nominations from previous years are not automatically carried forward and fresh nominations should be made. Nominations need to be made by two or more people or organisations.

Nominations for the awards are open until October 21.

More information about the awards and nomination forms can be accessed from the 'Our District' section of the Ruapehu District website.

Further enquiries about the awards should be made to the Mayor's Executive Assistant, Tessa Owen at 07 895 8188.