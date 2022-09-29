The AGC Training Whanganui Under 16s are off to the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council tournament next week.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

A group of talented young Whanganui rugby players will have the biggest trip of their burgeoning careers in the school holidays next week.

The AGC Training Whanganui Under 16s will be off to the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council tournament in Upper Hutt, with four days of games, starting next Monday.

Before they depart, the players will attend a pathway camp on Saturday in Whanganui, which will be a combination of workshops and training sessions with WRFU staff.

"They are the future players here for Whanganui. You'll know them," said coach Jason Ellery.

The squad has a high component of Whanganui High School players, as well as Ruapehu College and Taihape Area School, with the other representatives coming from City College, Cullinane College and Whanganui Collegiate.

One can spot among the surnames the sons of a number of former Steelform Whanganui players.

The side played their second pre-season match in Masterton on Saturday, in a 35-5 loss to Wairarapa Bush U16.

"We were in it until halftime, it was pretty muddy conditions," said Ellery.

The game was played on the field beside the artificial turf at Memorial Park.

"Our set piece was really strong, just a couple of errors made a difference.

"A big step up from last week [loss to Wellington 3rd XV], massive improvement.

"They actually gave it a go, but 4-5 things – dropped balls and out of positions."

Flanker Izaiah Webster played well until having to come off with an injury, as did his fellow loose forwards in No 8 Carols Hay-Martin and captain Harry Rowe, who switched to flanker from lock in the previous game.

Locks Cameron Robb and Riley Coogan won good ball, while centre Tahatika Te Riaki produced some good cover defence.

In the Hurricanes tournament, Whanganui's first game on Monday will be against Hawke's Bay Development, and then on Tuesday, they will play an East Coast-Poverty Bay combined team.

The remainder of their games are to be confirmed.