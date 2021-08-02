Three bands to perform at Whanganui Musicians Club's monthly meeting

Vocalist Darren Ahern will be on stage with the Blueveinz. Photo / Gail Imhoff

Friday, August 6, is the first Friday of the month, and it's party time at the Whanganui Musicians Club Night.

There is usually one band featured, but this month's meeting will bring three bands to the stage, and we look forward to a great night of entertainment.

Lawnmaster is a Wellington outfit that has been releasing original music at regular intervals for over a decade.

Spokesman for the band, Ken Double, approached the club: "I've heard cool things about you chaps from friends up your way and would love to come up and play… there's three of us and we do pop music with guitars which is the pop music you do when you can't afford horns!"

The latest entry on their Facebook page is from September 2020: "Lawnmaster, Wellington's laziest band, have finally got out bed for long enough to complete this, our new long playing thingy called Minor Injuries."

Whanganui band Heti & Hope are delighted to be playing at the Musicians Club.

"This is where enjoyable music is made," says Heti. "With supportive local people coming together to back the bands, it's a really great venue to play."

The band will feature songs from their upcoming EP to be released soon. Michael Peterson on drums, Dave Griffiths on double bass and Adie Higginson on guitar and violin will be supporting these thought-provoking songs written and sung by Heti Hope who also plays keyboard.

The club's own Johnny Keating is bringing his band the Blueveinz to the stage, and again we will have the pleasure of hearing the ever-soulful Darren Ahern on vocals. The band is about to head north to perform at the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival, so this will be a proper "home-town send-off" for them.

Come out, support the music and have a great night with people who love being together. There will be a spot or two on the usual open mic segment, so anyone wanting to play please get there early.

• Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, Friday, August 6, 7.30pm. General admission $15, members $10. Memberships at the door. Cash only.