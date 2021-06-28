Musicians Club showcasing Canadian talent

Canadian musician Joe Rioux will play at the Whanganui Musicians Club this Friday. Photo / Supplied

A young Canadian musician currently based in Hawke's Bay is coming to Whanganui to perform onstage at the Musicians Club Night on Friday, July 2. Joe Rioux left his native Quebec in 2017 to come to New Zealand, and he has been here ever since. Joe likes it here.

He has been performing his original music all over the country, while supporting himself working at a variety of jobs.

He contacted the Musicians Club because he had heard "through the grapevine" that Whanganui is a fabulous place to play. Joe is one of the young musicians who dare push the boundaries. Here is how he describes himself:

"The human labelled as Joe Rioux originated on the eastern Canadian ground. He bends frequencies to your ears, using his vocal chords and an unorthodox approach to the guitar. The Joe Rioux tries to channel the orchestra within his mind thru musical abilities."

This is the Musicians Club mid-winter Matariki event. The doors open at 7pm and our local musicians take to the stage with an open mic session. We need local musicians and lovers of live music to come down and create the atmosphere for which Whanganui is rightly famous!

The Details

What: Joe Rioux

When: Friday, July 2, 7pm

Where: The Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Tickets: General Admission $15. Members $10. Memberships are available at the door.