Another rockin' Musicians Club night this Friday

Geoff Culverwell appears at this Friday's Musicians Club night. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui has talent. There is no doubt about that. And there is always local talent on the stage of the Musicians Club on the first Friday of every month.

More Whanganui residents are discovering the vitality of our music culture as the membership of the club continues to grow.

The recent songwriters competition saw 10 of our best singer-songwriters perform their original songs, backed by a house band.

Speaking for the judges to a packed house, Erna Ferry made a point of highlighting how all the performances shared a heartfelt authenticity.

Some of those performers are sure to appear this Friday for the Open Mic that kicks off at 7.30.

Later in the evening, special guest stars Geoff Culverwell and Tippi Bevan bring their tried and tested Chicama Wave to the party.

Direct from headline performances at three national festivals this summer, the duo will be playing their usual funky Latin soul mix with a tinge of jazz. Geoff (singer and multi-instrumentalist) and guitarist Tip employ the latest technology to create a swinging soundscape.

They will be joined later in the evening by Geoff's long-time friend, local bass player extraordinaire Dusty Loveridge. The two were bandmates for many years with the once famous Quincy Conserve.

The Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, is a 'home away from home' for all live music lovers. If you have never attended a club night, come along this Friday, June 4.

The Details

What: Whanganui Musicians' Club

When: Friday, June 4, 7pm.

Where: 65 Drews Ave

Tickets: General admission is $15 and members pay $10. Memberships are available at the door.