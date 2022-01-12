Whanganui District Council is urging visitors to Aramoho Cemetery and Crematorium to lock their vehicles after reported thefts. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is urging visitors to Aramoho Cemetery and Crematorium to lock their vehicles after reported thefts. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is urging visitors to Aramoho Cemetery to lock their vehicles after several thefts were reported.

The council's general manager of property and open spaces, Sarah O'Hagan, said it was disappointing to learn that cemetery visitors had been targeted.

"Recently, a number of people have told cemetery staff about incidents of theft when visiting the Aramoho Cemetery," O'Hagan said.

"Our understanding is that these have ranged from thefts of valuables from cars to bag snatches."

She said council staff working at the cemetery take real pride in maintaining and providing a peaceful space where people can spend time visiting their loved ones.

"So to hear that people have been targeted this way has been very disappointing. Subsequently, the council has asked members of the public to be mindful of looking after personal belongings and locking vehicles when visiting the cemetery."

Local resident Fiona Donne who takes walks through the cemetery most days said she was not aware of the thefts and had not noticed any unusual activity during daylight hours.

"There has been some littering and drivers doing burn-outs in the area at night which is upsetting but it is usually such a lovely, peaceful place in the daytime," she said.

"People need to have more respect because most of us will be resting in a cemetery eventually."

The council advises anyone who has been a victim of theft while visiting the cemetery to notify the police immediately.