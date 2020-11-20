The Marketplace opens today after months of preparation

The Marketplace, the brainchild of Robert Scott, opens its doors today. Photo / David Silvester

After months of planning and preparation, The Marketplace opens their doors on Saturday.

The collaborative retail space in the old Farmers building on Victoria Ave was proposed by local Robert Scott earlier in the year.

"We are thrilled that what was once a concept brewing in the back of my mind has come to fruition, I couldn't be more proud as our team, as together we have built an incredible store and now it's time to share it with our community," he said.

Eleven retailers have set up shop so far, with a wide range antiques, arts and crafts, clothing and more.

Scott sees The Marketplace as a chance for small local retailers to test themselves in the sector without the hefty initial costs like rent and setting up shop.

This joint collaborative venture is his solution to landlords who own big empty buildings and are wondering what to do them.

It's great to finally have a vision realised, Scott said.

"It's been hard work getting an idea to reality. There is still a bit of grunt to get the momentum to create the machine that works."

Scott was appreciative to the early group of vendors which backed the idea.

"I think it will grow automatically. People will see it now and there will be a queue."

As the business grows, Scott hopes to expand upstairs with the possibility of a food court.

*The Marketplace will be open from 10am-2pm on Saturday to Sunday and 10am-6pm Wednesday to Friday.