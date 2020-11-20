Whanganui Weekend: 5 things to do

SPORT

Don't miss the remaining Mitre 10 Cup semis this weekend. Following Friday night's Otago-Northland clash, on Saturday Auckland play Waikato, Hawke's Bay take on Taranaki and Tasman host Bay of Plenty. Sky Sport.

EXHIBITION

Alexis Neal's image 'Drape' features in the new exhibition Te Awa Reo at the Sarjeant Gallery.

Three years in the making, Te Awa Reo features the work of 14 artists responding to scientific research of an 8.75m core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River. The Sarjeant Gallery, above i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

STREAMING

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown on Netflix. Photo / Supplied

The Crown is back for its fourth season, with Olivia Colman returning as Queen Elizabeth II. As the storyline inches closer to modern times, we see the introduction of Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Wonder how that'll turn out? Showing on Netflix.

BOOK

Bestselling author Sam Bourne follows up To Kill The Truth and To Kill The President with To Kill A Man, a thriller in which a woman, a rising star in American politics, fights off and kills an intruder. But is there more to her story?

ON THE BOX

Catch the third and final instalment of the nostalgic Back to the Future film series tonight at 8.30pm on Three. Set in the Wild West, Marty McFly must travel to the past to save Doc Brown.