Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden competition opens

Entries have opened for Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden competition.

The Whanganui Chronicle is on the hunt for the city's most beautiful garden, with a $500 garden voucher and the claim to the prestigious title up for grabs courtesy of Wanganui Garden Centre.

The competition is open to all residents of the Whanganui District until December 4.

From the entries, five finalists will be chosen, with the top five gardens profiled in the Chronicle in the first week of January. The winner will then be decided via a public vote.

The event is supported by the Wanganui Garden Centre and St Johns Four Square, with both companies putting up prizes for the best of the best.

Erin Cvitanovich of the Wanganui Garden Centre said she was excited to see what the district's gardeners have to offer.

"We're very much excited to see what gardens are on offer. We think we know gardening, but we're always surprised to see the inventiveness and the personality presented in people's own gardens."

Cvitanovich said the competition was a perfect opportunity for people to show off their backyard masterpieces after a busy year preparing for summer.

"We're enjoying the warm weather. We like to sit on our decks and have people round and have a few drinks, and we do feel proud when the garden is looking nice. It's time to show that off.

"It's an awesome thing to experience to go into a garden and it's all about sensory. Things feel nice, things smell nice, there are places to rest your eyes when you're looking around a garden."

"We want something we're not expecting, and there's a lot of that in Whanganui."

Entries can be made by emailing advertising@whanganuichronicle.co.nz or posting three photos of your garden to 100 Guyton St, Whanganui 4500. Please label your letter or email subject line with 'Whanganui Chronicle WMBG Competition.'

* Entry forms will be printed in the Chronicle until the closure of the competition. Entries must be received by 5pm on Friday, December 4.