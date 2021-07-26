The Luck of the Irish: Touring show comes to Whanganui this week

Tracey Collins (left), Russell Dixon and Alex Foster promise to provide a great Luck of the Irish show at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre this week. Photo / Supplied

Operatunity's Luck of the Irish show, in Whanganui this week, promises frantic fiddling, breathtaking ballads, jigs, jollity and some Irish jokes.

The show includes great renditions of jigs When Irish Eyes are Smiling and If You're Irish Come to the Parlour, haunting ballads like Danny Boy and Carrickfergus, as well as nostalgic favourites like A Little Bit of Heaven and How Are Things in Glocca Morra?

It has a stellar cast of award-winning soprano Susan Boland, Wellington-based baritone Stuart Coats, soprano Alex Foster and multi-instrumentalist and dancer Russell Dixon. Accompanying them is flying-fingered pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

A recent addition to the cast is renowned accordionist Tracy Collins. Her talent has seen her travel the world and perform alongside some of New Zealand's most highly respected artists including Hello Sailor, James Reid, Jan Hellriegel, Sarah Brown, Bic Runga, Annie Crummer, Peta Mathias, Jackie Clark and Andrew McLennan.

In Luck of the Irish, Collins' accordion features front and centre on tunes such as Toss the Feathers and Erin Shore.

Formed in 2001, Operatunity has grown to become New Zealand's leading provider of daytime concert entertainment and national and international music travel.

It presents more than 200 concerts annually to seniors throughout New Zealand, in 24 regions from Whangarei to Invercargill. The concerts are presented in community churches, regional halls and theatres, making them accessible to seniors.

Things like parking and accessibility for the disabled, and affordable ticket prices, are part of the package and the aim is to make the concerts social as well as musical events for audiences.

Luck of the Irish: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Thursday, July 29, at 11am. Tickets $37 or discounts for students and group bookings. Book toll free on 0508 266 237 or online at bookings@operatunity.co.nz.