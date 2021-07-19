Whanganui Happenings: What's on this week and what's coming up

Tylee Cottage artists-in-residence photographer Solomon Mortimer and choreographic artist Zahra Killeen-Chance will give a talk at Sarjeant On The Quay on Sunday, July 25. Photo / Supplied

■ TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners class starts Thursday, July 22, 8.45am.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St

Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

■ RECITAL: LIAM WOODING - SOLO PIANO

What: One of Whanganui's much celebrated performers. As part of his solo tour for Chamber Music NZ, he will play music by Lillburn, Beethoven, John Adams and Duke Ellington.

When: Thursday, July 22, 7.30pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House. Adult $35, senior $32, student $5.

■ WHANGANUI POTTERS STUDIO

What: Annual exhibition. Sculptures, homeware and much more are available.

When: July 23 to August 1, open 10am-4pm daily.

Where: The Art Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Entry free.

■ RAKAUNUI: THE FULL MOON DUETS

What: Elise Goodge and Elizabeth de Vegt present an intimate musical concert of duets featuring piano, vocals, harmonies and taonga puoro (traditional Māori musical instruments). Celebrate the Aotearoa New Year with a selection of original songs and unique covers during full moon.

When: Saturday, July 24, 7pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Tickets $15 from Royal Whanganui Opera House.

■ RECITAL - ORGANIST DIANNE HALLIDAY

What: The Friends of the Christ Church Organ are pleased to present the recital by Dianne Halliday.

When: Sunday, July 25, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Door sales only. Programme notes, entrance and refreshments $25, Friends of the Organ $20, under 19 years free.

■ TYLEE TALK - ZAHRA KILLEEN-CHANCE & SOLOMON MORTIMER

What: Our new artists-in-residence are photographer Solomon Mortimer and choreographic artist Zahra Killeen-Chance. The duo have been making video and photographic works together since 2021. They will give an illustrated talk discussing their practices and their collaboration.

When: Sunday, July 25, 3pm-4pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries (06) 349 0506.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Merata: how Mum Decolonised the Screen.

When: Monday, July 26, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be bought at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

■ NZ SOCIETY OF GENEALOGISTS

What: DNA Support Group.

When: Tuesday, 27 July 27, 1pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage Library.

■ CARER SUPPORT NETWORK MEETING

What: Care for someone with an intellectual disability? Join the monthly Carer Support Network with 'Parent to Parent' for supportive talk, informative chat and a cuppa.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 9.15am.

Where: Bula Bure Cafe, 149 London St.

Details: Enquiries Linda 021 230 4095.

■ U3A CINEMA GROUP

What: The Dissident. A powerful documentary on the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 10.30am.

Where: Embassy 3, Victoria Ave.

Details: All welcome. Wheelchair access.

■ NZ SOCIETY OF GENEALOGISTS

What: Winter daytime meeting with speaker Sandi Black from the Whanganui Regional Museum.

When: Wednesday, July 28, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St.

■ CREATIVE FIBRE (SPINNERS AND WEAVERS WANGANUI)

What: Spin-In and Open Day for all interested in spinning, knitting, crochet, weaving etc.

When: Saturday, July 31, 10am-3pm.

Where: Whanganui Girls' College Hall, Jones St.

Details: $5 entry (includes morning tea). Traders, demonstrations, stash buster table, raffles, knitted socks and slippers competition. Inquiries to Loretta 022 170 1958, Gill 021 529 753.

■ CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF SEEING: CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF BEING

What: Input in two parts… because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.

When: Saturday, August 7, 10am-3pm, $20

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ FAITH TRADITIONS

What: A panel consisting of representatives from several different faith traditions will share on the question: 'What's important to you in your day-to-day faith?' This would be a respectful sharing and is intended to help us grow in our understanding of others.

When: Wednesday, August 11, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ CONTEMPLATING JESUS OF NAZARETH; ENCOUNTERING THE RISEN CHRIST

What: The day's input is in two parts… because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.

When: Saturday, August 14, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20/koha. Please bring your lunch. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1, Wheturangi — 'Star Cluster'. A group exhibition celebrating puanga — Hōhua Thompson, Vanessa Edwards, Natasha Keating, Tapiri O Te Rangi Pirikahu, Jody Edmonds, Maehe Ranginui & Cecelia Kumeroa. Gallery 2, Ngā Iti O Whanga Nui by Gail Imhoff: Glimpses and narratives of Te Awa Tupua.

When: Until July 24.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Lorene Taurerewa — Strangely Beautiful.

In Gallery 85 — Gaynor Mulholland — Hellebores and Other Botanicals.

In the Corridor — Wesley John Fourie — This must be the place.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media.

When: Till August 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (11 August 1931 — 24 February 2013, Te Aupōuri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.

When: Till August 15.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ KNITTING DISPLAY

What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.

When: Till August 22.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupō Quay.

REGULAR

■ WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

■ MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assit you to relax, unwind and recharge, Cost is a koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30

Where: Wisdom Is Your Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002

■ SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided Meditation to assit you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30 to 11

Where: Wisdom Is Your Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); midday-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome.

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243