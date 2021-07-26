Whanganui jazz act Metamorphosis to play at Sarjeant on the Quay

Metamorphosis brings decades of music experience to the stage this Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui singer Aydie Holland will join jazz duo Metamorphosis for an afternoon performance at Sarjeant on the Quay this weekend.

As well as standards, they will play originals in the style of the Great American Songbook.

They intend to record these songs later this year.

Holland has sung in Whanganui for a number of years and is currently the musical director of The Whanganui Ukulele Orchestra.

The duo, made up of Rick Baum and John Scudder, chose the name because they could change their line-up in any given situation.

Baum has been performing on trombone and piano since the late 1970s, working in Florida with a variety of Jamaican and Cuban bands, and alongside steel pan master Othello Molineaux and legendary bass player Jaco Pastorius.

He studied songwriting and arranging at The Berklee College of Music before moving to Los Angeles to work with Wham bassist Deon Estus and arrange music for bands going on the road.

Baum currently teaches music at Whanganui Collegiate School, as well as privately to students of all ages.

Scudder, a native of the United Kingdom, came to New Zealand via Papua New Guinea in 1986.

He worked as a maths teacher and eventually became the deputy principal at Cullinane College. Since his retirement in 2010, he has been playing with many different bands in Whanganui.

• Metamorphosis will play at Sarjeant on the Quay at 4.30pm on Sunday, August 1. Tickets are available from the Sarjeant online at shop.sarjeant.org.nz, or by calling (06) 349 0506.