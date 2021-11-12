The 90% Project: Top Towns - Whanganui down, Rangitīkei up in vaccine rankings

Whanganui DHB needs to deliver just 9384 doses to reach 90 per cent full vaccinations. Photo / NZME

Whanganui DHB needs to deliver just 9384 doses to reach 90 per cent full vaccinations. Photo / NZME

Whanganui has dropped one place in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination while Rangitīkei has risen up the rankings, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

Whanganui has fallen from 42nd position to 48th (out of 66), with 72.4 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

The drop counts as only one spot, due to five districts sitting at 43rd equal.

The wider Whanganui District Health Board needs to deliver 9384 doses to reach the 90 per cent vaccinated milestone, with 4078 people yet to receive a single dose.

Up five spots was the Rangitīkei District, moving from 41st position to 36th-equal, alongside the Gore District.

So far, Rangitīkei has fully vaccinated 74.8 per cent of its population, while 9.7 per cent have had only one dose.

‌

South Taranaki sat unchanged at number 55, keeping the district in the bottom 11 for the slowest uptake of the vaccine. Just 69.9 per cent are fully vaccinated, compared with 68.8 per cent on Wednesday, while 14.8 per cent have had one dose.

Ruapehu's position at number 64 also sits unchanged from Wednesday's update, keeping the district in the position of the third-worst performing district in the country.

Just 64.7 per cent of the Ruapehu population is fully vaccinated, while 12.8 per cent have had one dose.

A total of 22.5 per cent of the district's eligible population remain without a single dose of the vaccine - the fourth-highest unvaccinated population in the country.

Upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics

Saturday, November 13

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, Whanganui, 9am–4pm

• Laird Park Netball Courts, Whanganui, 1.30pm–3.30pm (Te Oranganui-led)

• Whanganui Pasifika Church, 71 Puriri St, Whanganui, 10am–4.30pm

• Four Square Castlecliff, Cross St, Whanganui, 9am-4pm

• Aramoho Shopping Centre, Whanganui, 10am–2pm

Sunday, November 14

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, Whanganui, 10am–2pm

• Rangiora St (opposite Citadel), Castlecliff, Whanganui, 10am–4pm

• New World Marton, 427 Wellington Rd, Marton, 10am–3pm

• Ruapehu St, Waiouru, 10am-3:30pm