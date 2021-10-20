The 90% Project: Top Towns - Whanganui drops to 32nd place

What town is leading New Zealand in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout? Photo / NZME

Whanganui has dropped further in the race to be New Zealand's first town to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone.

Whanganui is sitting at number 32 of New Zealand's 72 local authorities, with exactly 63 per cent fully protected, according to Ministry of Health data.

That data is from Tuesday and is slightly behind the Whanganui DHB's data, which has the region at 65.4 per cent fully vaccinated.

That is a drop of five from number 27, where Whanganui was sitting last Friday.

The Rangitīkei District is continuing its rise seen last week, now sitting at 36th place with 61.3 per cent fully vaccinated - up from 38th on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ruapehu District remains one of New Zealand's worst-performing in the vaccine rollout, sitting at number 65 of 67 - the same position as last week.

Just 51.3 per cent of the district's population is fully vaccinated, while 28.7 per cent haven't had a single dose of the vaccine.

Continuing to lead the country is Dunedin, with 76.9 per cent of the city now fully vaccinated.