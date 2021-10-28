The 90% Project: Top Towns - Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu drop down the ranks

A total of 78.7 per cent of Whanganui's population have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui has dropped down a place in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19, according to the latest data.

Whanganui is now sitting at 34th-equal (out of 66), alongside Horowhenua and Tauranga, with 66.2 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Whanganui had the 12th-highest number of people who haven't had a single dose of the vaccine, with 21.3 per cent having not come forward for a jab.

Sitting below Whanganui was the Rangitīkei District at 41st place, with 65.3 of the population fully vaccinated - a drop of five places since last week.

South Taranaki sat lower still at 55, with 59.6 per cent of its population fully vaccinated - a rise of two places since last week's update.

The Ruapehu district has the second-lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents of any district in the country.

The district dropped two positions this week, with just 55.7 per cent of its population fully protected.

More than a quarter of the entire district's population have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine.