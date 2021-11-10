Whanganui continues to sit at 42nd place in the list of districts fighting to hit 90 per cent full vaccination. Photo / NZME

Whanganui remains steady in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

Whanganui remains at 42nd position (out of 66), with 71.8 per cent of the population fully vaccinated - the same position as the previous release of Top Town data on Monday.

The wider Whanganui DHB region needs 10,364 people to get fully vaccinated before it will cross the 90 per cent threshold, with 4,356 of them yet to receive a single dose.

Also unchanged since Monday's update was the Rangitīkei district, sitting higher at 41st equal alongside the Westland District.

So far, Rangitīkei has fully vaccinated 73.1 per cent of its population, while 11 per cent have had only one dose.

South Taranaki fell a single spot to number 55, putting it in the bottom 11 districts for the slowest uptake of the vaccine. Just 68.8 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 14.8 per cent have had one dose.

Ruapehu's position at number 64 means the district has risen one spot to be the third-worst performing district in the country.

Just 63 per cent of the Ruapehu population is fully vaccinated, while 13.8 per cent have had one dose.

A total of 23.2 per cent of the district's eligible population remain without a single dose of the vaccine - the fourth-highest unvaccinated population in the country.

Upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics

Thursday, November 11

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, Whanganui, 9am–4pm

• Gonville Health, Whanganui, 9am–3pm

• Whanganui Softball Association Ball Park, Puriri Street, 4pm–6pm (Te Oranganui-led)

• The Centre, 14-16 Seddon St, Raetihi, 10am-4pm (Ngati Rangi-led)



Friday, November 12

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, Whanganui, 9am–4pm

• Eastown Road, Whanganui East, 4pm-6pm (Te Oranganui-led)

• Whanganui Mega Fun Carnival, Whanganui Raceway, 6pm-9pm

• The Centre, 14-16 Seddon St, Raetihi, 10am-4pm (Ngati Rangi-led)

Saturday, November 13

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, Whanganui, 9am–4pm

• Laird Park Netball Courts, Whanganui, 1:30pm–3:30pm (Te Oranganui-led)

• Whanganui Pasifika Church, 71 Puriri Street, Whanganui, 10am–4:30pm

• Four Square Castlecliff, Cross Street, Whanganui, 9am-4pm

• Aramoho Shopping Centre, Whanganui, 10am–2pm